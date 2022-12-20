CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Could FTX Collapse Trigger a Crypto Domino Effect?” – below is their description.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading flat around $16,500 as concerns linger that FTX’s collapse could trigger a domino effect in the crypto industry. Tactive Wealth Advisor Eddy Gifford shares his bitcoin outlook and investment strategies as the strategist predicts the bottom is close for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

