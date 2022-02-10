BlackRock Planning to Offer Crypto Trading, Sources Say

The world’s largest asset manager BlackRock is preparing to offer a crypto trading service to its investor clients, according to three people with knowledge of the plans. “The Hash” squad discusses the latest signal of BlackRock continuing to get exposure to the crypto markets and bring blockchain awareness to the masses.

In This Story: BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is an American global investment management corporation based in New York City. Founded in 1988, initially as a risk management and fixed income institutional asset manager, BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with $7.4 trillion in assets under management as of end-Q4 2019.

In This Story: Blockchain

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

