CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “BlackRock Planning to Offer Crypto Trading, Sources Say” – below is their description.
The world’s largest asset manager BlackRock is preparing to offer a crypto trading service to its investor clients, according to three people with knowledge of the plans. “The Hash” squad discusses the latest signal of BlackRock continuing to get exposure to the crypto markets and bring blockchain awareness to the masses.CoinDesk YouTube Channel
