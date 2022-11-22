CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin’s Tide May Be Turning” – below is their description.

A chart by pseudonymous crypto analyst “Game of Trades” shows bitcoin (BTC) has hit a two-year low on record trading volume, suggesting the price could reach a turning point. “All About Bitcoin” host Lawrence Lewitinn breaks down the Chart of the Day. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

