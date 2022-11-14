Bitcoin Drops After FTX Bankruptcy Filing

Bitcoin drops after ftx bankruptcy filing

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies sharply fell on the news that troubled crypto exchange FTX is filing for bankruptcy and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is resigning from the company. FTX US also froze crypto withdrawals, sending millions in assets to bankruptcy limbo. “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

