Bitcoin drops after ftx bankruptcy filing

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies sharply fell on the news that troubled crypto exchange FTX is filing for bankruptcy and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is resigning from the company. FTX US also froze crypto withdrawals, sending millions in assets to bankruptcy limbo. “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

