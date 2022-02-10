Bitcoin Breaks Above $40K Resistance

by

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin Breaks Above $40K Resistance” – below is their description.

New TradingView data reveals bitcoin crossed its 50-day moving average earlier this week at the $42,500 price level and has stayed above it since. Continuation of this price movement would imply strength and set bitcoin for a move toward $49,000 as it sees institutional demand. “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.


About This Source - CoinDesk

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

