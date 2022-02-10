CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin Breaks Above $40K Resistance” – below is their description.

New TradingView data reveals bitcoin crossed its 50-day moving average earlier this week at the $42,500 price level and has stayed above it since. Continuation of this price movement would imply strength and set bitcoin for a move toward $49,000 as it sees institutional demand. “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

