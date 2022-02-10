Bandai Namco Plans IP Metaverse; Russia’s Crypto Flip

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Bandai Namco Plans IP Metaverse; Russia’s Crypto Flip” – below is their description.

UN approves Chinese NFT standard. Japan’s Bandai Namco to create IP metaverse. Russia U-turns on crypto, but will it last? We’ll have more on those stories and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world in this episode of “The Daily Forkast.”

