CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Bandai Namco Plans IP Metaverse; Russia’s Crypto Flip” – below is their description.
UN approves Chinese NFT standard. Japan’s Bandai Namco to create IP metaverse. Russia U-turns on crypto, but will it last? We’ll have more on those stories and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world in this episode of “The Daily Forkast.”
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.
A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.
A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.
In futurism and science fiction, the term is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.
The metaverse is something which many in the early 2020s are actively engaged in developing: an entirely online, virtual and alternative reality, in which people will be able to conduct many forms of business and social interaction – virtually.
The movement towards a metaverse gathered significant pace and attention when Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself to “meta” in 2021.
