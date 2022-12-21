Could battery storage help with the US energy crisis? | FT Energy Source

Could battery storage help with the us energy crisis? | ft energy source

Financial Times published this video item, entitled “Could battery storage help with the US energy crisis? | FT Energy Source” – below is their description.

From 2020 to 2021, the amount of energy storage capacity in the US tripled. As the grid transitions to renewable energy sources, it needs to be able to balance supply and demand. What role is battery storage playing?

#battery #renewableenergy

