Citi Sees 50 Basis Point Fed Hike for March: Hollenhorst

Andrew Hollenhorst, chief U.S. economist at Citigroup Inc., discusses the outlook for the economy and Federal Reserve policy. U.S. consumer prices surged in January by more than expected, sending the annual inflation rate to a fresh four-decade high. And St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by the start of July including the first half-point hike since 2000. Hollenhorst speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

