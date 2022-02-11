Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “China Bad-Debt Managers Move to Support Stressed Developers” – below is their description.

China’s biggest state-owned bad debt managers are said to have been given the green light from regulators to support the cash-strapped real estate developers. This is just another indication that the central government’s efforts to try and contain the fallout from a string of defaults we’ve seen from the heavily indebted property sector. Bloomberg’s Stephen Engle reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.