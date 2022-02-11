China Bad-Debt Managers Move to Support Stressed Developers

by

China’s biggest state-owned bad debt managers are said to have been given the green light from regulators to support the cash-strapped real estate developers. This is just another indication that the central government’s efforts to try and contain the fallout from a string of defaults we’ve seen from the heavily indebted property sector. Bloomberg’s Stephen Engle reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

