Canada Goose cuts sales forecast, stock plunges

Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Canada Goose stock falling due to supply shortages and shipping delays.

Brian Cheung is an on-air reporter covering the Federal Reserve, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. He previously wrote for S&P Global Market Intelligence and, prior to that, worked at the Federal Reserve.

