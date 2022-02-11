Canada Blockade Idles Auto Plants in Detroit

The protests over vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions in Canada are hurting carmakers in Detroit. At least six auto plants near the U.S.-Canada border have slashed output after protesters halted traffic at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit. David Welch reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia.”

