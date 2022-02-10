California sues Tesla, Solar storm disrupts SpaceX satellite, laid-off Peloton workers crash meeting

#tesla #satellite

Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman highlights the top business news as California sues Tesla over ‘racial segregation’ claims in the San Francisco Bay area, a Solar Storm knocks dozens of SpaceX satellites out of orbit, and a Peloton virtual meeting gets cut short by former employees.

