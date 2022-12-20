Building a Winning Team with Daniel Coyle and Vlatko Andonovski

by
Building a Winning Team with Daniel Coyle and Vlatko Andonovski

Great leaders recognize that it takes more than talent to build a winning team. The culture and cohesion of a team can make or break it. It’s up to leaders to cultivate an environment that empowers people and promotes growth and opportunity.

In this episode, host Gautam Mukunda speaks with Daniel Coyle, Award-Winning New York Times bestselling author of The Talent Code, The Culture Code and more and Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of the U.S. women’s national team, about the secrets of creating a world-class team. For more information on this episode’s guests and a full transcript please visit:

