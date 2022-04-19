New York Stock Exchange published this video item, entitled “Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) Rings The Closing Bell®” – below is their description.
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) in celebration of their book “Heroes Work Here: An Extraordinary Story of Courage, Resilience, and Hope from the Front Lines of COVID-19” that was released digitally today. To honor the occasion Cindy Baier, President and CEO, will ring The Closing Bell®.New York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.