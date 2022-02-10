‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (02/10/22)

by

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled "'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (02/10/22)"

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Davide Serra, CEO of Algebris, says central banks are behind the curve. Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, says we are moving to the endemic phase of the pandemic. Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oreal, says inflationary pressures should be manageable.

