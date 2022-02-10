Bloomberg Markets: European Close (02/10/2022)

by

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bloomberg Markets: European Close (02/10/2022)” – below is their description.

Bloomberg Markets: European Close. Live from New York and London, analyzing the major market moving stories across the day in Europe, hear from the biggest newsmakers and showcase the unrivaled expertise of Bloomberg News.

——–

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Binance Says It Won’t Impose Blanket Ban on Russians

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency

Zelenskiy: Putin Is Trying to Erase Ukraine’s History

Category: Business

Ryanair’s O’Leary on Bookings, Oil Prices, Ukraine

Category: Business

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

4 Recent Items: London

Headliners react to the London Tube strikes: Sadiq Khan has seen more walkouts than any London mayor

Category: News

Headliners react as an MP claims Roman Abramovich is selling London property to avoid sanctions

Category: News

Ukraine invasion: Oligarchs living in London react to sanctions against them

Category: News

Nigel Farage reacts to tube strikes causing chaos in London

Category: News

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Binance Says It Won’t Impose Blanket Ban on Russians

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency

Zelenskiy: Putin Is Trying to Erase Ukraine’s History

Category: Business

Ryanair’s O’Leary on Bookings, Oil Prices, Ukraine

Category: Business

Kharkiv Missile Strike Is Sign of Deadlier Phase of War

Category: Business

In This Story: New York

New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.

1 Recent Items: New York

Biden gets standing ovation from GOP for saying he doesn’t want to defund the police

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....