Bitcoin Reaction to CPI Data, Supply/Demand, and How Brands Are Leveraging the #Metaverse

by

Nasdaq published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin Reaction to CPI Data, Supply/Demand, and How Brands Are Leveraging the #Metaverse” – below is their description.

The Wolf of all Streets Scott Melker joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss #bitcoin reaction to CPI data, supply/demand, and how brands are leveraging the #metaverse.

Nasdaq YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. is an American multinational financial services corporation that owns and operates three stock exchanges in the United States: the namesake Nasdaq stock exchange, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, and the Boston Stock Exchange, and seven European stock exchanges: Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, and Nasdaq Vilnius. It is headquartered in New York City, and its president and chief executive officer is Adena Friedman.

Recent from Nasdaq:

Technical Levels to Watch in the Nasdaq-100

Category: Business

How the Impact of Financial Sanctions on Russia Will Complicate Russian Trade

Category: Business

Transforming Low-Tech Infrastructure to Support Modern Demands

Category: Business

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

4 Recent Items: Bitcoin

Bitcoin Price Jumps as Demand in Ukraine and Russia Booms

Category: Cryptocurrency

Companies that export to Russia are all scrambling’ amid sanctions, Akin Gump partner says

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency

Are Bitcoin and the Nasdaq Headed for a Breakup?

Category: News

Are Bitcoin and the Nasdaq Headed for a Breakup?

Category: Business

In This Story: metaverse

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

In futurism and science fiction, the term is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The metaverse is something which many in the early 2020s are actively engaged in developing: an entirely online, virtual and alternative reality, in which people will be able to conduct many forms of business and social interaction – virtually.

The movement towards a metaverse gathered significant pace and attention when Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself to “meta” in 2021.

5 Recent Items: metaverse

FC Barcelona to Create Its Own Cryptocurrency and Metaverse

Category: Cryptocurrency

The Future of Entertainment With Pete Holmes

Category: Cryptocurrency

Russian Banks Removed From Swift & South Korea Joins The Metaverse [ Crypto Espresso 02.28.22 ]

Category: Cryptocurrency

Tech investing: ‘There will be a reckoning’ given high valuations, 645 Ventures co-founder says

Category: Business

How #Crypto is Evolving as an Asset Class, Managed Strategies, and Approaching the #Metaverse

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....