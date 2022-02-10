TheStreet published this video item, entitled “Beyond Bitcoin and the Metaverse: How To Invest in Crypto | FREE Webinar” – below is their description.

"There are more cryptocurrencies than stocks in the US right now," says Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research, at VanEck. "But investors don't have a comprehensive framework for understanding the drivers of the returns within that cryptocurrency market." Sigel sat down with Action Alerts Plus Portfolio co-manager, Bob Lang, as part of our FREE webinar, Beyond Bitcoin and Metaverse: Crypto Categories Investors Should Know.

