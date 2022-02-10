Beyond Bitcoin and the Metaverse: How To Invest in Crypto | FREE Webinar

by

TheStreet published this video item, entitled “Beyond Bitcoin and the Metaverse: How To Invest in Crypto | FREE Webinar” – below is their description.

“There are more cryptocurrencies than stocks in the US right now,” says Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research, at VanEck. “But investors don’t have a comprehensive framework for understanding the drivers of the returns within that cryptocurrency market.”

Sigel sat down with Action Alerts Plus Portfolio co-manager, Bob Lang, as part of our FREE webinar, Beyond Bitcoin and Metaverse: Crypto Categories Investors Should Know.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

metaverse

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

In futurism and science fiction, the term is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The metaverse is something which many in the early 2020s are actively engaged in developing: an entirely online, virtual and alternative reality, in which people will be able to conduct many forms of business and social interaction – virtually.

The movement towards a metaverse gathered significant pace and attention when Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself to “meta” in 2021.

