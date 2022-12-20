Behind the Bell: Blackbaud

by
Behind the bell: blackbaud

Nasdaq published this video item, entitled “Behind the Bell: Blackbaud” – below is their description.

In this episode of Behind the Bell, Blackbaud CMO Catherine LaCour joined us at MarketSite for Giving Tuesday to discuss the company’s purpose and how being listed on Nasdaq helps Blackbaud empower their customers to also make an impact.

Watch more of Behind the Bell on Nasdaq.com: https://www.nasdaq.com/news-and-insights/behind-the-bell

