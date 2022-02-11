Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Barclays’ Graper on Fed Policy, Debt Market” – below is their description.

Meghan Graper, head of U.S. investment grade syndicate at Barclays, discusses Federal Reserve policy and its implications for financial markets. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by the start of July — including the first half-point hike since 2000 — in response to the hottest inflation in four decades. Graper speaks with Matt Miller and Ed Hammond on “Bloomberg Markets.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

