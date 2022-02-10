Balance of Power Full Show (02/10/2022)

by

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled "Balance of Power Full Show (02/10/2022)"

On Balance of Power, Representative for South Carolina Nancy Grace is pushing to end the federal ban on marijuana, Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania says it’s time to rethink regional Fed banks, and Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, says members of Congress should not be allowed to trade stocks while in office.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

