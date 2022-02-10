AstraZeneca CEO on Vaccine Unit, Covid Endemic Stage

by

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “AstraZeneca CEO on Vaccine Unit, Covid Endemic Stage” – below is their description.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot discusses expectations for sales and profit growth this year, plans for the company’s vaccine unit, and seeing many countries moving to the endemic stage of the coronavirus pandemic. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition.”

