Aston Martin Unveils AMR22

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

With the 2022 Formula One season just one month away, Aston Martin unveiled their latest sports car, the AMR22. Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll discussed the new vehicle and more on “Bloomberg Markets: America.”

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance: