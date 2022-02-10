Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Aston Martin Unveils AMR22” – below is their description.
With the 2022 Formula One season just one month away, Aston Martin unveiled their latest sports car, the AMR22. Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll discussed the new vehicle and more on “Bloomberg Markets: America.”Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel
