Anti-Vaccine Protesters Block Streets in New Zealand

Hundreds of people protesting vaccine and mask mandates drove in convoy to New Zealand’s capital on Tuesday and converged outside parliament as lawmakers reconvened after a summer break. There were no arrests. Many protesters also oppose mask mandates – such as those in stores and among children over about age 8 in school classrooms – and champion the ideal of more “freedom”. Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

