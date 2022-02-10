Anti-Vaccine Protesters Block Streets in New Zealand

Hundreds of people protesting vaccine and mask mandates drove in convoy to New Zealand’s capital on Tuesday and converged outside parliament as lawmakers reconvened after a summer break. There were no arrests.

Many protesters also oppose mask mandates – such as those in stores and among children over about age 8 in school classrooms – and champion the ideal of more “freedom”.

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and around 600 smaller islands, covering a total area of 268,021 square kilometres.

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

