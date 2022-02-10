Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Aluminum Prices Hit All-Time High” – below is their description.

Energy prices in Europe are soaring. That’s having a detrimental impact on one of the region’s biggest consumers of natural gas and electricity – aluminum producers. As costs soar and global stockpiles decline, what will be the impact on the consumer? Presented by @CME Group: https://www.cmegroup.com/openmarkets/quicktake-by-bloomberg.html?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=paid_social&utm_campaign=quicktake_evergreen&utm_content=more_insights Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.