New York Stock Exchange published this video item, entitled “@A10Networks honors 10 years of its software platform for infrastructure & cybersecurity” – below is their description.

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of their software platform for infrastructure and cybersecurity. To honor the occasion, Dr. Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO, will ring The Closing Bell®. New York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.