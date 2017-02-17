Bundesliga Milestone Goals – A Countdown to 50,000

Excitement is building in the Bundesliga. A huge milestone is about to be reached: the 50,000th goal. An incredible number. What a historic landmark. We look back at some historic goals of the past. Watch and enjoy!

