Brussels stabbing: knife-wielding man was shot dead by police

News Desk August 26, 2017 News Leave a comment

A knife-wielding man has been shot dead in the center of Brussels after authorities said he attacked a group of soldiers.
The prosecutor’s office confirmed the soldiers shot and killed the man in the Belgian capital. The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lch

