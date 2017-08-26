Brussels stabbing: knife-wielding man was shot dead by police

A knife-wielding man has been shot dead in the center of Brussels after authorities said he attacked a group of soldiers.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed the soldiers shot and killed the man in the Belgian capital. The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lch

