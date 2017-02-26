Home » News » Brazilians get creative with politics at Rio carnival

News Desk February 26, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Thousands of Brazilians have kicked off their celebrations in Rio de Janeiro for the annual carnival.

Brazil’s economic crisis is forcing samba schools to compete for funding for costumes and floats.

And this year, many are using the five-day festival to mix politics with celebrations.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Rio de Janeiro.

