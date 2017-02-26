Brazilians get creative with politics at Rio carnival

Thousands of Brazilians have kicked off their celebrations in Rio de Janeiro for the annual carnival.

Brazil’s economic crisis is forcing samba schools to compete for funding for costumes and floats.

And this year, many are using the five-day festival to mix politics with celebrations.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Rio de Janeiro.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/