Brazil meat exports plunge after corruption scandal

Brazilian meat exports have dropped from more than $60m to a mere $74,000 a day.

This follows a corruption scandal that has undermined trust in food controls and prompted other countries to pull Brazilian beef and chicken from supermarket shelves.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Paulinia.

