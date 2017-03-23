Brazil meat exports plunge after corruption scandal
Brazilian meat exports have dropped from more than $60m to a mere $74,000 a day.
This follows a corruption scandal that has undermined trust in food controls and prompted other countries to pull Brazilian beef and chicken from supermarket shelves.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Paulinia.
