Brazil corruption probe sends shivers across Latin America
Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into 74 new politicians, including a third of current President Michel Temer’s cabinet.
This follows information obtained as part of a plea bargaining deal with the former president of Brazil’s largest engineering company, Odebrecht.
The probe has shaken the region’s political establishment as a multinational investigation into who received almost a billion dollars worth of kickbacks in 10 Latin American countries widens.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Punta Catarina, Dominican Republic.
