Brathwaite And Hope Score Hundreds As WI Take Control – England v West Indies 2nd Test Day Two 2017

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope both hit fantastic centuries as West Indies dominate the 2nd Test at Headingley, ending the day on 329-5 and 71 runs ahead.

