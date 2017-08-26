Home » Sport » Cricket » Brathwaite And Hope Score Hundreds As WI Take Control – England v West Indies 2nd Test Day Two 2017

Brathwaite And Hope Score Hundreds As WI Take Control – England v West Indies 2nd Test Day Two 2017

Sport Desk August 26, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope both hit fantastic centuries as West Indies dominate the 2nd Test at Headingley, ending the day on 329-5 and 71 runs ahead.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:
http://www.ecb.co.uk

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Patel And Christian Turn Game On Its Head – Notts v Somerset NatWest T20 Blast Quarter-Final 2017

Notts looked set for defeat as they struggled to 66-4, chasing 152 in the third …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd