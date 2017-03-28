Brainwashed children kill prisoners in Islamic State training

Sky News has seen propaganda videos which show children who have been brainwashed by Islamic State, being trained to fight by murdering handcuffed men begging for their lives.

Our Chief Correspondent Stuart Ramsay has been given rare access to a detention centre in Iraq which holds the boys.

Read more about Stuart’s report on this link: http://trib.al/3y3PmqX

