Home » News » Brainwashed children kill prisoners in Islamic State training

Brainwashed children kill prisoners in Islamic State training

News Desk March 28, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Sky News has seen propaganda videos which show children who have been brainwashed by Islamic State, being trained to fight by murdering handcuffed men begging for their lives.

Our Chief Correspondent Stuart Ramsay has been given rare access to a detention centre in Iraq which holds the boys.

Read more about Stuart’s report on this link: http://trib.al/3y3PmqX

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews and https://twitter.com/skynewsbreak

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews

For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps:

iPad https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/Sky-News-for-iPad/id422583124

iPhone https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Syrians turn to football in rebel-held Idlib

Syrians turn to football in rebel-held Idlib Syria’s national football team will be looking to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd