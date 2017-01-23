Home » Sport » Equestrian » Boys Exell wins his 3rd Qualifier – News – FEI World Cup™ Driving – Leipzig

Boys Exell wins his 3rd Qualifier – News – FEI World Cup™ Driving – Leipzig

Sport Desk January 23, 2017 Equestrian Leave a comment 4 Views

Three drivers made it through to the drive off at the FEI World Cup™ Driving in Leipzig. Boyd Exell (NED) won his 3rd Qualifier of the year followed by Jerôme Voutaz from Switzerland and Ijsbrand Chardon from Netherlands).

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

