Boys Exell wins his 3rd Qualifier – News – FEI World Cup™ Driving – Leipzig

Three drivers made it through to the drive off at the FEI World Cup™ Driving in Leipzig. Boyd Exell (NED) won his 3rd Qualifier of the year followed by Jerôme Voutaz from Switzerland and Ijsbrand Chardon from Netherlands).

