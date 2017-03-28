Home » News » Bombs on the frontline in the Battle for Mosul

Bombs on the frontline in the Battle for Mosul

March 28, 2017

In the space of just a couple of hours yesterday a Sky News team witnessed three separate car bombings in Mosul.

Iraqi government forces are closing in on the remaining IS territory.

Our Special Correspondent Alex Crawford reports from the frontline.

