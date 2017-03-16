‘Black OG’: Whisky-soaked burger named best in France

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS – Thursday, March 16: In this show, we look at Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon’s electoral program. Libé wonders if the voters will choose their candidates on strategy as opposed to merit. French researchers have made a big breakthrough in the fight against HIV/AIDS and finally, get a whiff of the best burger in France which was crowned in Paris at the Sandwich Show!

