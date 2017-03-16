‘Black OG’: Whisky-soaked burger named best in France

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS – Thursday, March 16: In this show, we look at Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon’s electoral program. Libé wonders if the voters will choose their candidates on strategy as opposed to merit. French researchers have made a big breakthrough in the fight against HIV/AIDS and finally, get a whiff of the best burger in France which was crowned in Paris at the Sandwich Show!
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en