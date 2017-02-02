Home » News » Biggest protests in decades hit Romania over corruption

February 2, 2017

More than 100,000 people have taken to the streets in the Romanian capital to protest against an emergency government decree decriminalising a string of corruption offences.

Weeks of protests against the government reached a crescendo on Wednesday after the cabinet passed a decree that could see politicians convicted of corruption walk free.

Al Jazeera’s Gerald Tan reports.

