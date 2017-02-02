Biggest protests in decades hit Romania over corruption

More than 100,000 people have taken to the streets in the Romanian capital to protest against an emergency government decree decriminalising a string of corruption offences.

Weeks of protests against the government reached a crescendo on Wednesday after the cabinet passed a decree that could see politicians convicted of corruption walk free.

Al Jazeera’s Gerald Tan reports.

