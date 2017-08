Bettina Hoy takes the lead on day 1 in Strzegom! | #FEIEuros2017

On the first day of the FEI European Eventing Championships 2017 in Strzegom German Bettina Hoy showed an outstanding performance on day 1 of dressage and leads the competition with a score of 24.6pens! Enjoy her leading round! #FEIEuros2017

