News Desk March 21, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Bethlehem residents feel ‘buried alive in a big tomb’

The so-called “Walled Off” Hotel in Bethlehem claims to have the worst view in the world.

It’s right next to the separation wall that runs through the city.

The hotel, which officially opened on Monday, shot to fame because it is filled with colourful artworks by anonymous British artist Banksy.

But residents who live nearby say their lives are bleak.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan reports from Bethlehem.

