Bernd Leno – Top 5 Saves of 2016/17 So Far …

Bernd Leno is one of the best keepers in the Bundesliga, and with his incredible reflexes and world-class saves, he’s the undisputed first-choice between the sticks for Bayer Leverkusen. Germany keeper Bernd Leno has been at his best once again this season, and we’ve picked out his top 5 saves so far this campaign for you to enjoy.

► Subscribe now: http://bndsl.ga/sub

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: http://bndsl.ga/watchBL

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at http://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!