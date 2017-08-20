Ben Crane aces the prize hole at Wyndham

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In the final round of the 2017 Wyndham Championship, Ben Crane aces it from 175 yards on the par-3 16th hole.

The Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. In 2016, Si Woo Kim closed with a 3-under 67 for a five-stroke victory, winning his first PGA TOUR trophy.

