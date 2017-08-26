Bayern München vs. Werder Bremen – The Big Lewandowski Show

The highlights of the 2016/2017 opening match

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

The 2016/2017 campaign started with an absolute cracker. Bayern München’s Xabi Alonso scored an incredible long range goal against Werder Bremen to kick off the season at the Allianz Arena. Three strikes from Robert Lewandowski, as well as goals scored by Philipp Lahm and Franck Ribery, completed Bayern’s show of dominance. The 6-0 win against Werder Bremen was the first step to Bayern’s 27th German title.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!