Home » News » Barcelona van attack suspect shot dead, Spanish police say

Barcelona van attack suspect shot dead, Spanish police say

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

Police in Spain say they have killed the main suspect behind Thursday’s attack in Barcelona.

Younes Abouyaaqoub was killed near a sewage treatment plant in Subirats, west of Barcelona, following a tip-off.

It is believed he drove the van that killed 13 people and stabbed another person to death as he made his escape.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from Barcelona.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Living under the threat of missile attack in Guam

North Korea says military drills by the US and South Korea mark a step closer …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd