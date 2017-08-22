Barcelona van attack suspect shot dead, Spanish police say

Police in Spain say they have killed the main suspect behind Thursday’s attack in Barcelona.

Younes Abouyaaqoub was killed near a sewage treatment plant in Subirats, west of Barcelona, following a tip-off.

It is believed he drove the van that killed 13 people and stabbed another person to death as he made his escape.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from Barcelona.

