Barcelona suspect admits ‘bigger plot’ – BBC News

One of the alleged Barcelona attack plotters has admitted a bigger attack was planned, judicial sources say.

Mohamed Houli Chemlal was testifying in the Madrid high court, where the four surviving suspects are appearing.

He was injured in an accidental blast that reduced a house to rubble in the town of Alcanar last Wednesday.

Assailants went on to kill 15 people and injure more than 100 in a series of attacks in and around Barcelona the following day and early on Friday.

Eight members of the alleged cell are dead – two were killed in the Alcanar explosion, and six were later shot by police.

The last suspect to be killed was Moroccan-born Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, believed to be the driver of a van which tore down Barcelona’s Las Ramblas boulevard, killing 13 and injuring more than 100 others.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP

Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP

Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246