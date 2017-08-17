Home » News » BARCELONA INCIDENT: an eyewitness “everybody started screaming” – BBC News

BARCELONA INCIDENT: an eyewitness “everybody started screaming” – BBC News

News Desk August 17, 2017 News Leave a comment

A van has ploughed into crowds on the Ramblas tourist area in Barcelona.
Spanish police say several people have been injured in a “massive crash”.
The emergency services are urging people to stay away from the area around Placa Catalunya.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Urgent Housing: Canada to build camps for refugees from US as their number swells

The Canadian military has been deployed to build tent camps to accommodate a surge in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd