BARCELONA INCIDENT: an eyewitness “everybody started screaming” – BBC News

A van has ploughed into crowds on the Ramblas tourist area in Barcelona.

Spanish police say several people have been injured in a “massive crash”.

The emergency services are urging people to stay away from the area around Placa Catalunya.

