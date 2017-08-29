Home » News » Barcelona attackers managed to avoid anti-terrorism security controls – Spanish minister

Barcelona attackers managed to avoid anti-terrorism security controls – Spanish minister

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

The terrorists who killed 16 people and injured 120 others in Barcelona and Cambrils in mid-August probably managed to evade specialized security controls to detect potential threats, Spain’s interior minister has conceded.

