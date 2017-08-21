Home » News » Barcelona attack prime suspect shot dead by police

Barcelona attack prime suspect shot dead by police

News Desk August 21, 2017 News Leave a comment

Catalan police confirmed the shooting death of Younes Abouyaaqoub, the main suspect in the Barcelona attack on Las Ramblas in which 14 people died and over 100 were injured.

