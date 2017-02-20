Bailout talks worry Greeks living under austerity

Subscribe to France 24 now:

European finance ministers are meeting in Brussels to try to figure out a deal to release the next block of bailout cash for Greece. Failure to reach an agreement could lead to Athens defaulting on the debt it currently owes. But for Greeks living under austerity, it’s the deal itself that’s causing concern. Also today, Kraft Heinz drops its bid for Unilever, and Ivanka Trump’s perfume hits new sales heights.

