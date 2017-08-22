Baby rescued from Italian earthquake- BBC News

A baby has been rescued after a earthquake hit the Italian island of Ischia.

At least one person has died and more than 20 people have been injured.

Italian media say up to 10 others are unaccounted for after buildings in the town of Casamicciola collapsed.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP

Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP

Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246