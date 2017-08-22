Home » News » Baby rescued from Italian earthquake- BBC News

Baby rescued from Italian earthquake- BBC News

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

A baby has been rescued after a earthquake hit the Italian island of Ischia.
At least one person has died and more than 20 people have been injured.
Italian media say up to 10 others are unaccounted for after buildings in the town of Casamicciola collapsed.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP
Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP
Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

‘Fire & Fury’: Trump switches to full war hawk mode amid top team reshuffle

The major change in US military strategy in Afghanistan comes amid a shake-up in Donald …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd