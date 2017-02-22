Home » News » Austria to reward companies for hiring locals

Austria to reward companies for hiring locals

News Desk February 22, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

Austria’s government has approved rules to reward companies with tax cuts for hiring workers already resident in the country. The move is meant to help cut unemployment, but could fall foul of the EU’s freedom of movement rules. Also today, Verizon agrees to continue with plans to buy Yahoo after the internet giant cut the asking price.

