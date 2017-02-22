Austria to reward companies for hiring locals

Austria’s government has approved rules to reward companies with tax cuts for hiring workers already resident in the country. The move is meant to help cut unemployment, but could fall foul of the EU’s freedom of movement rules. Also today, Verizon agrees to continue with plans to buy Yahoo after the internet giant cut the asking price.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en